Dutch Royals Admit Breaking COVID Rules for Princess’ Birthday Bash Was a Bad Idea
BIRTHDAY BASHING
The Dutch royal family has decided it was a misstep to organize a gathering for its princess’ 18th birthday, expressing regret after a reported 21 people were invited to the celebration, in breach of the country’s current COVID-19 health guidelines. The Dutch government has asked the population to strictly limit gatherings in the face of surging coronavirus cases, advising people to have no more than four guests at one time. Princess Amalia, however, held a get-together on Dec. 7 in a park adjacent to one of the royal palaces, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte informed parliament on Wednesday.
“The family strived to treat the coronavirus rules responsibly with this outdoor gathering,” the prime minister said, including making all guests take tests and socially distance. However, King Willem-Alexander “informed me that on reflection it was not a good idea to organize” the festivities, Rutte added. He did not specify how many people attended the party, but local media has maintained the government’s line that 21 invites were sent out. A string of COVID-related blunders has caused a sharp dip in the Dutch royals’ popularity, including an ill-timed vacation to Greece as the Netherlands went into partial lockdown.