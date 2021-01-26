Duterte Refuses to Have Vaccine on Camera Because He Wants to Take It in His Butt

A lot of world leaders have taken their COVID-19 vaccines on camera to help show the public that it’s completely safe and painless. But the president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, is reportedly refusing to take part in that effort—because he wants to take the shot in his butt. According to the Manila Bulletin, the strongman’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, confirmed at a televised press conference that his boss fully intends to be injected in the ass. “He said since he wants to be injected in the buttocks, it cannot be public,” Roque told reporters. Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the country’s COVID-19 task force, lamented the president’s decision, writing on Twitter: “The big challenge is to convince the public to get vaccinated. It’s unfortunate Duterte has chosen his buttocks.”