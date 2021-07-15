Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Arrested After Allegedly Knocking Out His Tooth During Fight in Las Vegas

Read it at 8 News Now
A trip to Las Vegas to celebrate a friend’s wedding didn’t go as planned for Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wife, Kalabrya. On July 3, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was charged with domestic battery after allegedly knocking out one of her husband’s teeth during a fight that turned physical. “I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan, where they were staying. “She hit me and cut my lip open.” The fight allegedly started after Haskins went to a nightclub with his friends without waiting for his wife. Haskins was treated for facial injuries at a nearby hospital. His wife posted bail and is set to appear in court on Aug. 3.