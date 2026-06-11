Dwayne Johnson Reveals Terrifying Health Scare

Charles Barkley dared ESPN to fire him after making controversial comments about Cardi B’s body during the NBA Finals. “You know, I’m hoping they fire me. I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I’ve got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire and have to pay me for the next six or seven years,” Barkley said on a Wednesday episode of the Dan Patrick Show. Barkley has been under fire for his comments about the performer’s chest. “I don’t know if those B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” Barkley said while hosting Inside the NBA with Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson, who laughed in response. Cardi B performed her hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Bodega Baddie” during the halftime show of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, wearing a gray bustier and leggings. So far, the network has not addressed Barkley’s comments, but his words have outraged thousands of fans. One commenter wrote on social media that Barkley was “a grown adult on national television reducing a performer to her body like it’s 1995. It’s not funny, it’s not clever, it’s just sad.”
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- 1Charles Barkley Doubles Down on NSFW Cardi B RemarkTRY IT“I don’t know if those B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” Barkley said while hosting “Inside the NBA.”
- 2‘Bodies In Motion’ Fitness Icon Dead at 71‘KEEP IN MOTION’The TV pioneer had a “sudden passing.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 3Dwayne Johnson Reveals Terrifying Health Scare MYSTERY LUMPThe Rock was forced to smile through a day of public appearances while waiting to learn whether a painful lump was cancerous.
- 4Tennis Legend Faces Unexpected Roadblock to Her ComebackCUT SHORTThe 44-year-old was scheduled to play in her first tennis tournament in four years.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 5Wild Video Shows Fisherman’s Wild Great White Shark CatchFIN AND GAMESA dramatic video captures the moment a Nantucket fisherman unexpectedly hooked a great white shark.
- 6‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Actor Cause of Death RevealedLONG BATTLENewly released records shed light on the devastating circumstances leading up to the beloved actor’s death.
- 7Spurs Star Pelted With Trash in Rowdy Knicks CelebrationsPILING ONPolice arrested dozens of people near Madison Square Garden after the Knicks’ win.
- 8Chrissy Teigen Reveals Heartbreaking Death in Her FamilySHOCK LOSSThe model said she “woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one” as she mourned the unexpected loss of her father.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9Cruise Ship Passengers Busted Over Wild Chair-Throwing BrawlCRUISE CHAOSFour officers were injured in the confrontation, including one hospitalized with a serious shoulder injury
- 10Woman, 38, Accused of Years of Fraud by Posing as a ChildCHILD’S PLAYThe adult suspect used pacifiers and drank from baby bottles to keep up the deception.
Gilad Janklowicz, the fitness instructor behind Bodies In Motion, died on June 9 at the age of 71. The TV pioneer’s “sudden passing” was announced by the Jewish Live Television network, where he hosted a morning show. “A beloved household name, an exceptional athlete, and a cherished member of the JLTV family, Gilad leaves behind an indelible legacy that transformed the fitness landscape in North America and across the globe,” the announcement said. The cause of death was not specified. Born in Israel, Janklowicz was a track-and-field athlete who briefly worked as a fitness instructor in the IDF before moving to the United States to attend UCLA’s film school. In 1983, he launched Bodies In Motion, the first nationally syndicated half-hour fitness show filmed on location. Each episode was filmed on Hawaii’s beaches, and Janklowicz would sign off by quipping, “Till next time, keep in motion.” Janklowicz was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame for making fitness accessible to millions of viewers worldwide. He also received the Jack and Elaine LaLanne Inspirational Achievement Award for his work as an instructor.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.
Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.
The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Dwayne Johnson, 54, feared he had testicular cancer after discovering a painful lump earlier this year. The Rock had to spend 24 agonizing hours waiting for test results while carrying out a full day of promotional duties for his movie, Jumanji. The actor opened up about the health scare in a new interview with Esquire, revealing that he discovered the lump while showering and watched the condition worsen over the course of a weekend before seeking medical attention. After examining him, doctors said the issue was likely epididymitis, an inflammation of a tube at the back of the testicle, but warned that cancer could not be ruled out without further testing. The timing could not have been worse as Johnson was scheduled to spend the day promoting the latest Jumanji film. He was forced to carry on with appearances, speeches, and media obligations while waiting for an ultrasound the following morning. “So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing,” Johnson recalled, “And I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches.” The actor said he did not tell his wife, Lauren Hashian, about the scare because he did not want to worry her before he knew the results. Fortunately, the ultrasound confirmed that Johnson did not have cancer and was diagnosed with epididymitis instead. Johnson shared the story while promoting Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana, in which he reprises his role as the demigod Maui.
Tennis icon Serena Williams was forced to forfeit at the Queen’s Club, London, after her doubles partner suffered a knee injury. After a victorious first match with Williams, Victoria Mboko, 19, slipped during a singles match, sustaining the injury. She officially withdrew from the duo’s scheduled match Thursday morning, advancing their opponents to the semifinal. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, confirmed her highly anticipated comeback in a post on X on June 1, with the caption “Good news travels fast.” Although her big debut was cut short, Williams is scheduled to play in the Berlin Tennis Open, beginning on June 15. “I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season,” the athlete said. In her time off from the sport, the mother of two embarked on personal and business ventures, giving birth to a second daughter, going on a weight-loss journey, and starring in a subsequent advertising campaign with the telehealth company Ro.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
A startling video shows a fisherman locked in a chaotic, high-stakes struggle with a great white shark. The fisherman, Elliot Sudal, was out on the water on Sunday off Nantucket’s south shore with apprentice Stone Fornes and fellow angler Nathan Skerritt when they realized they had hooked a far larger predator than expected. Sudal, who has spent more than a decade fishing the area for sharks, told the Nantucket Current the group was not targeting a great white and only realized what they had when a distinctive fin broke the surface. “That was the first white I’ve hooked in 13 years on Nantucket,” he said. “By no means was [I] targeting that white, you can’t control what picks up your bait.” He said the crew acted quickly once the shark was alongside the boat. Skerritt said he “saw the spotted pectoral fin flash in a wave and just focused.” The shark was unhooked and released within seconds and swam away, Sudal added.
Robert Carradine, 71, had been battling severe mental illness for nearly 20 years before his death on February 23. A newly released medical examiner’s report has revealed heartbreaking details about the final days of the Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds star, who died earlier this year. According to the report, Carradine’s daughter told investigators that the actor had spent roughly two decades struggling with bipolar disorder, severe depression, anxiety, and recurring suicidal thoughts. The report states that Carradine voluntarily checked himself into a Los Angeles psychiatric hospital where he had previously received treatment after experiencing ongoing suicidal ideation. The following day, a hospital employee reportedly went to Carradine’s room to tell him his daughter was on the phone and found him dead. Medical personnel attempted to save the actor before he was transferred to intensive care, where he remained for weeks before he died. Authorities determined that no suicide note was found. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide, listing the official cause as brain injury. His family has since described his death as the tragic end of a long and difficult battle with mental illness.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was pelted with trash outside his team’s New York City hotel after their Game 4 loss Wednesday night. The New York Knicks edged the Spurs to move to within one win of their first NBA title since 1973, clawing back from 29 points down to cinch the night’s game by a single point. As the beaten Spurs returned to their hotel, a crowd lobbed garbage at the 7-foot-4 center-forward, 22, with footage appearing to show the French star pelted with an egg. Across town, police arrested dozens of rowdy fans around Madison Square Garden after fans scaled cabs and trucks, and a police vehicle was damaged, along with other property nearby. Officers had cordoned off a stretch between Sixth and Eighth avenues, first sealed for President Donald Trump’s attendance for Monday’s game, and most of the mayhem spilled out beyond that line. It marked a second straight home game marred by disorder. Police arrested 21 people on Monday night after Spurs fans were attacked in the street.
Chrissy Teigen, 40, is mourning the sudden death of her 86-year-old father, Ron Teigen Sr. The model and cookbook author shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday in an emotional Instagram tribute, revealing that her father died unexpectedly. Teigen described how an ordinary day was destroyed by the devastating news. “Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one,” she wrote. Ron Teigen Sr. previously made headlines in 2018 when he got a tattoo of his daughter’s face on his left bicep for her birthday. Teigen reflected on their close relationship and revealed that just months ago she had written him a letter expressing her gratitude for his years of hard work and unwavering love. She also remembered her father’s quirky personality, joking that he disliked almost everything except bass guitars, swing dancing, wood carving, animals, YouTube, and his family. Her husband, Grammy-winner John Legend, also paid tribute, writing that he was grateful Ron had spent so much time with the couple’s four children. No cause of death has been revealed.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
Five American cruise ship passengers have been arrested after a chair was hurled through a glass door during a violent brawl. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said three women and two men were detained following a “physical altercation” at the Nassau Cruise Port on June 8. Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. local time to reports of a fight involving multiple cruise passengers in the capital. Police said the situation escalated dramatically after the group was taken into custody. At a local station, officers preparing to search the suspects were met with a “violent struggle,” during which a female suspect allegedly threw a chair through a glass door, shattering it, while a male suspect allegedly kicked out the remaining glass and tried to escape before being subdued. Authorities said four officers were injured in the confrontation, including one hospitalized with a serious shoulder injury. The suspects also received treatment for minor injuries and remain in custody facing charges including assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and malicious damage.
A 38-year-old woman has been arrested after posing as a 12-year-old and tricking a couple into taking her in for more than a year. Amanda Maria Souza de Oliveira was arrested in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on fraud and false identity offenses after she managed to keep up the pretense that she was a child for 16 months. While living with the couple in the southern city of Joinville, the woman lived in a bedroom stuffed with toys, and even had a party to celebrate her 12th birthday. She maintained childlike behaviors, including using pacifiers and baby bottles. Authorities said Oliveira first approached the couple at a church, posing as an 18-year-old called “Gabrielle” who was autistic and needed financial help. She later claimed she was only 11 and that she looked older because her father made her take growth hormones and sexually abused her. The suspect’s alleged deception was uncovered after a family member visiting the couple became suspicious and then found other examples of Oliveira posing as a child online. The suspect is alleged to have carried out the same scam in cities such as Rio de Janeiro as far back as 15 years ago, when she was in her early twenties.