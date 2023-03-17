Dwayne Johnson Shares Touching Reunion Vid With Brendan Fraser
‘FULL CIRCLE’
Dwayne Johnson shared a heartwarming reunion video with Brendan Fraser on Thursday, just days after the two were reunited in a memorable Oscars moment. Johnson gave love to Fraser, saying he was one of just a few people in Hollywood who supported him in 2001 as they worked together on The Mummy Returns—Johnson’s breakthrough role as an actor. “Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons,” Johnson said. “My very first film of my Hollywood career was THE MUMMY RETURNS, which Brendan was the star. Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive.” The video comes on the heels of Fraser winning Best Actor for his role in The Whale—an award and acceptance speech that brought both Fraser and America to tears.