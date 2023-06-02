Dwayne Johnson Says Vin Diesel Beef Is Over, Announces New Fast & Furious Spinoff
‘HOBBS IS BACK’
Buckle up—Dwayne Johnson is returning to the Fast and Furious franchise. In a social media announcement Thursday, Johnson said that he and Vin Diesel had ended their long-running feud and that he would once again reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in a new spinoff movie. “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson tweeted. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve—and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.” In an accompanying video, Johnson added: “Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years.” Two years ago, Johnson said that he’d personally informed Diesel there was “no chance” that he would return. Their feud became public in 2016, with The Rock using a social post to call out his “male co-stars” on the set of The Fate of the Furious “chicken shit” and “candy asses.”