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You’re standing in the skincare aisle, and you’ve got a moisturizer in one hand, something called a “toning essence” in the other, and absolutely zero idea what either of those things means for your face. Does this sound familiar? You’re not alone.

For many men, skincare falls somewhere between “I know I probably should” and “I genuinely don’t know where to start.” No fear, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new skincare brand—Papatui—is here.

Hydrating Facial Cleanser Buy At Target

If you’re not sure where to start, Papatui’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser is essential. It’s loaded with line-smoothing vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide for a deep clean without stripping your face dry. We also love the Exfoliating Facial Scrub, which removes dead skin cells, blackheads, and impurities while leaving skin smoother and more radiant.

According to Johnson himself, the trick is to use both together. “Every day, I create this magical elixir, I take our hydrating facial cleanser from Papatui, and then the key with the exfoliating facial scrub is just a dollop, because a little goes a very long way. I use this combination every day.”

Exfoliating Facial Scrub Buy At Target