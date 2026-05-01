The Rock Pulled Over by Cops After Walk of Fame Event

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was pulled over by police after leaving an event at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Johnson was at the event in support of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars receiving stars on the Walk of Fame in a joint ceremony. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that it was a traffic stop regarding the tinted windows on Johnson’s car. Video footage of the stop shows Johnson getting out of his car to give his driver’s license to the officer before returning to his vehicle, continuing to answer the officer’s questions before eventually rolling his windows up and driving away. The 53-year-old said during his speech at Thursday’s ceremony that it was “about time” Tucci and Blunt received stars on the Walk of Fame. He also praised his Jungle Cruise and Smashing Machine co-star’s character. “Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment,” he said of Blunt. Johnson, Blunt, and Tucci were joined at Thursday’s ceremony by Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Meryl Streep.