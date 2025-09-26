The Rock Reveals What Caused His Final Falling Out With Wrestler Dad

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik have reached a divorce settlement six months after the Abbott Elementary star/creator filed for the split, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Documents obtained by People note that the pair agreed to an uncontested divorce, so further legal action will not be taken. The documents also revealed that spousal support is included in the arrangement, and the couple’s official date of separation was Dec. 1, 2024. More specific settlement details have not been released. Now, a judge just needs to sign a request to finalize the petition, which will officially dissolve Brunson’s marriage to Anik, who works in the legal cannabis industry in California. The pair tied the knot in October 2021, two months before Abbott Elementary premiered. Despite being thrown into the spotlight herself with her hit show, Brunson kept the details of her marriage out of the public eye until June, when she publicly addressed the split to Bustle, noting that she was focusing on herself while in “a transitional time.”
Donald Trump is already freaking out over his inability to rig his upcoming lawsuit against former FBI chief James Comey after a Biden-era judge was appointed to oversee the case. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, first appointed in 2021, was randomly assigned to the Comey case. The lawsuit, which has been referred to as “among the worst abuses in DOJ history,” is already seen as a severe test of the American justice system and the president’s ability to weaponize the legal system to exact revenge on his adversaries. But in a telling slip, Trump referred to the appointment of Nachmanoff as a “good start” for Comey during an early-morning rant on Truth Social. “There is no way he can explain his way out of it,” Trump wrote of the charges against Comey. “He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden-appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.” In addition to revealing his true thoughts about the case, Trump’s inability to stop himself from providing live commentary may ultimately sink it. Trump’s complaints about the “unfairness” of the selection process could help defense lawyers argue the case is not about Comey lying to Congress, but about Trump using the legal system to settle old scores.
Comedian Nate Bargatze has defended his Emmy Awards stunt, in which he threatened to reduce a $100,000 charitable donation for every second a winner’s acceptance speech ran over time. Speaking on his Nateland podcast, the host of the ceremony said the idea to deduct $1,000 for every second beyond 45 seconds “came from a real place of heart” and was meant to make the show “fun,” according to CNN. He added that he thought some stars might use the gimmick to purposely go long and pledge even more to the Boys & Girls Club of America, while others might cut their speeches short to boost his own promised contributions. “In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long, but then be a hero. So it was like a win-win,” Bargatze said. The host added that he was never “not gonna not” give money to the kids’ charity, even if the $100,000 was reduced to zero. Ultimately, CBS, which broadcast the Emmys, provided an additional $100,000 on top of Bargatze’s increased donation of $250,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The husband of Russia’s top propagandist has become the fourth high-ranking Putin crony to die in the space of just three days.
Tigran Keosayan, a well-known figure in Russian media circles, died on Friday after spending eight months in a coma, his wife said. Margarita Simoyan, editor-in-chief of RT, Russia’s leading state broadcaster, said on social media, “Tonight, Tigran went to the Creator.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who prayed. Please do not call me or the family now. Thank you all, thank you.” Keyosan is the latest in a series of Russian officials who mysteriously met their end over the past 48 hours. On Wednesday, construction boss and MP Vitaly Kapustin was found hanging from a tree branch with his hands tied behind his back, with witnesses strongly doubting he took his own life. Transport boss Alexander Fedotov, 49, was found dead at a hotel in Moscow on the same day, with no apparent cause of death and no suicide note. And ex-customs chief and oligarch Boris Avakyan was found dead with his wrists slit in a toilet in the Armenian consulate in St. Petersburg on Thursday, shortly after sneaking out of a Russian courtroom and seeking extradition to Armenia, where he held dual citizenship.
The Rock Reveals What Caused His Final Falling Out With Wrestler Dad
The Rock is getting personal about his strained relationship with his late father, Rocky Johnson. In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, Dwayne Johnson, 53, revealed that an argument over Rocky’s 2019 memoir, Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story, dealt the final blow to their relationship, leading the pair to stop speaking for months before his father’s 2020 death. According to Johnson, the book contained a series of quotes, written by his father but falsely attributed to him, that implied he credited Rocky with all of his career success. The Jungle Cruise star was even credited as the author of the book’s foreword, even though he hadn’t written a word. “It just completely crossed the line,” Johnson told the Times. He called the incident an example of his father’s “narcissism.” When Johnson confronted his father about the false quotes, he said Rocky denied any wrongdoing and refused to correct the mistake. The pair never spoke again, and Johnson learned of his father’s death while filming Red Notice in Georgia the following year. However, the Smashing Machine star says he’s since made peace with Rocky’s actions. “I think my dad’s capacity to love was very limited,” he told the Times. “He was kicked out when he was 13. Imagine that pain. And that’s the man who raised me. That was my dad.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ranted about Hamas to an empty hall in the United Nations as scores of diplomats staged a mass walkout in protest of alleged genocide in Gaza. Nearly all representatives from Arab countries left the room as Netanyahu began speaking, followed by delegations from several African and European nations. Several delegates remained behind to heckle the Israeli leader as he spoke about “finishing the job” in the Palestinian territories. His office claimed the address was being broadcast live in Gaza after the Israeli military “took control” of every mobile device in the area. The few world powers in attendance, including the United States and the United Kingdom, did not send senior officials or even their official U.N. ambassadors to the address. Instead, they packed their delegations primarily with junior staffers and other low-level diplomats. Netanyahu’s speech comes just days after a U.N. committee ruled that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide against Palestinians. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the U.N. General Assembly via video link on Thursday, following the Trump administration’s denial of a visa to enter the United States.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stunned viewers Thursday by opening its 27th season with a funeral for an OG character, marking the end of an era for the long-running NBC franchise created by producer Dick Wolf. The premiere episode, “In the Wind,” began with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) paying tribute to her longtime boss, Capt. Donald Cragen, played by Dann Florek. “He was the best boss that I ever had,” Benson said at the service. “Everything I know about being a captain, I learned from him.” Florek, who played Cragen for 15 seasons before departing as a series regular in 2014, returned for guest appearances, most recently on Law & Order: Organized Crime last year. His history dates back to the show’s 1990 debut, making Cragen one of the franchise’s OG characters. The episode also staged a reunion with fan favorites including Dr. Huang (BD Wong), Det. Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters), Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Odafın “Fin” Tutuola (rapper Ice-T). The franchise is the longest-running primetime live-action series on American television.
A federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 has been randomly assigned to preside over the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff will oversee the case, pushed by President Donald Trump as he seeks to pressure longtime political foes. Comey faces charges of lying to Congress about whether he authorized leaks of classified material during his September 2020 testimony on the Russia election interference probe. Comey has said he is innocent and has “great confidence in the federal judicial system.” The indictment came shortly after Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his political enemies. Bondi issued a statement on Thursday saying, “No one is above the law.” Nachmanoff serves in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where Comey was charged. In 2019, he handled the arraignment of Rudy Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, granting their release on a hefty bond. More recently, he allowed the CIA to dismiss a doctor who had pushed for mandatory COVID vaccines, Politico reported. The former FBI chief’s arraignment is set for Oct. 9.
Jillian Lauren, the bestselling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has avoided jail following a bizarre April shootout with police after they trespassed on her property in California while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect. Footage of the incident showed Lauren, 52, standing in her backyard and racking her gun at officers, before opening fire after ignoring their demands to stand down, resulting in a gun battle in which she was shot in the arm and initially charged with attempted murder. Lauren was ultimately charged with firing a gun with gross negligence and was spared a jail sentence on the condition she enter into a two-year mental health program. Under the terms of the agreement, she must refrain from drugs and alcohol and is banned from owning firearms. “We think this was the right resolution,” Lauren’s lawyer told Rolling Stone following the verdict, and said they were “very pleased” with the opportunity to have the case dismissed.
A Georgia inmate built two bombs in prison and mailed them to an Anchorage federal courthouse and the Department of Justice in D.C. Federal prosecutors say David Dwayne Cassady, 57, was held in a Georgia state prison when he made the bombs, per the Associated Press. Both explosive devices were functional, a plea agreement states. However, neither exploded. The inmate, who identifies as a transgender woman and goes by the name “Lena Noel Summerlin,” was sentenced to 80 years in federal custody. The inmate said the reason for mailing them was “in retaliation for prison conditions.” Prosecutors did not say how the bombs were built, but the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) told WBS-TV that “Cassady was able to manipulate primarily items he was authorized to possess into makeshift explosive devices.” Cassady has been held in multiple Georgia prisons since the early 1990s for crimes including kidnapping and aggravated sodomy, according to records from the GDC. Since the federal system has no parole system, Cassady will spend the rest of their natural life incarcerated.