Sports

Dwyane Wade Statue Creator Speaks Out Amid Harsh Criticism

WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS

Social media commentators lampooned the statue in judging its likeness to the retired NBA star.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Dwyane Wade interacts with fans as they visit his statue that was unveiled on October 27th, prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The artist of the now-infamous Dwyane Wade sculpture has spoken out following a number of public comments doubting its likeness to the retired Miami Heat basketball star.

The statue, unveiled outside of the Kaseya Center in Florida just a few days ago, received massive criticism about the look of its face. According to one of the creators, it was intended to replicate one of Wade’s most memorable game celebrations in 2009, when he beat his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, and screamed to the crowd, “This is my house!”

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Dwyane Wade interacts with fans as they visit his statue that was unveiled on October 27th, prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Dwyane Wade interacts with fans as they visit his statue that was unveiled on October 27th, prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

However, artist Oscar Leon said in an NBC News interview that the glossy sealant used can cause “a misunderstanding to the eye,” and urged viewers to see statue in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to seal everything to keep the integrity of the sculpture. However, that does create a funny little side effect of being glossy in areas that we are not used to seeing when we look at somebody in the flesh,” said Leon.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Dwyane Wade interacts with fans as they visit his statue that was unveiled on October 27th, prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Dwyane Wade interacts with fans as they visit his statue that was unveiled on October 27th, prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Many took to social media to say that Wade looked much older than he actually was in the sculpture’s rendition of the moment. A writer for The Atlantic said that Wade looked like “a man in his mid-50s.”

“He seems to suffer from a rare elephantiasis, hyperlocal to the jaw. The eyes are all wrong. If Wade ever had to flee the country, and for some reason the detectives who pursued him overseas had only a cast of this statue to identify him, he would likely remain at large forever,” wrote Ross Andersen, who deemed it the worst statue in sports history.

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsListen to Jeffrey Epstein Spill Intel on Donald Trump’s White House
Harry Lambert
politicsForget the Polls Showing a Dead Heat. Kamala Harris Will Win
David Rothkopf
mediaEpstein Showed Me Photos of Trump with Topless Young Women Sitting in His Lap, Claims Author
Hugh Dougherty
politicsHarris’ One-Word Response to Trump’s New Role for RFK Jr.
Zachary Folk
media‘SNL’ Replaces Dave Chappelle as Regular Post-Election Host
Eboni Boykin-Patterson