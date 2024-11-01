The artist of the now-infamous Dwyane Wade sculpture has spoken out following a number of public comments doubting its likeness to the retired Miami Heat basketball star.

The statue, unveiled outside of the Kaseya Center in Florida just a few days ago, received massive criticism about the look of its face. According to one of the creators, it was intended to replicate one of Wade’s most memorable game celebrations in 2009, when he beat his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, and screamed to the crowd, “This is my house!”

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Dwyane Wade interacts with fans as they visit his statue that was unveiled on October 27th, prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

However, artist Oscar Leon said in an NBC News interview that the glossy sealant used can cause “a misunderstanding to the eye,” and urged viewers to see statue in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to seal everything to keep the integrity of the sculpture. However, that does create a funny little side effect of being glossy in areas that we are not used to seeing when we look at somebody in the flesh,” said Leon.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Dwyane Wade interacts with fans as they visit his statue that was unveiled on October 27th, prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Many took to social media to say that Wade looked much older than he actually was in the sculpture’s rendition of the moment. A writer for The Atlantic said that Wade looked like “a man in his mid-50s.”