Long Island Dad Stabbed to Death by Naked Son During Zoom Call, Police Say
A Long Island man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his father to death while he was taking part in a Zoom call with around 20 horrified onlookers. Suffolk County police say the 72-year-old victim, Dwight Powers, was on a video chat Thursday when the other callers noticed him slump from his chair and out of view. Then they saw another man, who appeared to be naked, suddenly appear. “Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up,” said a witness, according to ABC7. One of the participants was so concerned that he called the police and they found Powers’ son, Thomas Scully-Powers, at the scene. He reportedly slammed the door on the cops and tried to flee but was caught about a mile away. Scully-Powers has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.