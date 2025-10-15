‘DWTS’ Host Spotted Comforting Robert Irwin After Emotional TV Tribute
An emotional Robert Irwin was seen being comforted by Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough following Tuesday night’s episode. The hit show’s theme was “Dedication Night,” where the celebrities paid tribute to someone special in their lives. The 21-year-old Australian dedicated his dance to his mother, Terri. Irwin and his partner, Witney Carson, danced to the ballad “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins. Their contemporary routine ended with Irwin’s mother making a surprise cameo. Ditching her trademark khaki for a yellow dress, Terri was twirled by her son as the pair held hands, before embracing each other after the dance ended. Visibly upset after the performance, Irwin was embraced by Hough and fellow contestants in footage posted by Variety. During the ABC show, Irwin spoke about the death of his famous father, Steve, in 2006, when Robert was only 2 years old. Stating that he had “never been able to capture the feeling of gratitude” he felt for his mother, Irwin said “I just wish that my dad was there, but she was there—and that was enough.” He added, “I struggle a lot with losing dad and she always made sure my dad was present in our lives. I want her to know how proud my dad would be of her.” Bindi Irwin, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2015, posted a photo with her mother and father on Instagram ahead of her brother’s performance, adding “Get your tissues ready. So proud of my family.”