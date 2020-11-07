CHEAT SHEET
‘DWTS’ Pro’s Marriage Hits Skids Amid Cheating Claim
Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko’s marriage is breaking up and it’s getting ugly. His wife, pro dancer Elena Samodanova, told People magazine the father of two repeatedly cheated her during their 14-year union—and a recent alleged affair was the final straw. “Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” she said. Savchenko did not address that claim, but his DWTS partner, Selling Sunset star Chrishelle Stause, issued a statement saying she is not the other woman. “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she said.