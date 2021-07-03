Major Athletes Tweet Support for Sha’Carri Richardson After Olympic Suspension

Major U.S. athletes spoke out in support of Sha’Carri Richardson Friday after she received a month-long suspension from Olympic competition for testing positive for marijuana. The charismatic runner had won the 100m sprint in the trials, but the suspension will prevent her from competing in the event in Tokyo. Basketball star Dwyane Wade wrote, “Majority of y’all rule makers smoke and probably are investors in THC companies. Let’s stop playing these games.” NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted, “This is so trash man… just let her run!” Soccer star Megan Rapinoe said, “This is trash. Standing with @itskerrii. This has BEEN outdated.” Former Olympian Adam Rippon wrote, “My heart is broken for @itskerrii.”