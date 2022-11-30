Dwyane Wade Slams ‘Nonsensical’ Ex-Wife in Battle Over Daughter’s Gender Change
‘LIBELOUS’
Dwyane Wade is pushing back against his ex-wife in a new court filing, accusing her of making “libelous” and “nonsensical” claims in a battle over their daughter’s gender identity. The former NBA All-Star plans to carry on with a petition to legally change the name and gender of his daughter, Zaya, but ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is trying to block it, claiming Wade is “pressuring” Zaya “in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.” Wade insists it’s in Zaya’s best interest, accusing Funches-Wade of being an absent mother who has suddenly parachuted into a matter she’s had nothing to do with. “A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life—from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver's license and filling out college applications,” Wade’s new filing says. “While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive... Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth. Wade has sole custody of Zaya and the pair’s son, Zaire.