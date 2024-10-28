Dwyane Wade Statue Mocked for Looking Nothing Like Him

Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Campaign Scrambles to Disavow Racist MSG Rally Joke
DUMPSTER FIRE
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 10.28.24 1:48AM EDT 
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe walks on stage during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe walks on stage during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

A spokesperson for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is attempting to distance the candidate from a racist joke about Puerto Rico made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who spoke before the former president at his Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night. “I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe told the crowd. In response to the massive backlash to Hinchcliffe’s comments, which also included a racist trope about Black people “carving watermelon” for Halloween, Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told CNN political reporter Kate Sullivan, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Like the rest of the speakers who took the stage before Trump, Hinchcliffe’s remarks were pre-loaded into a teleprompter, indicating that they would likely have been vetted by the campaign in advance.

2
Dallas Cowboys Owner’s Family Involved in Car Crash Ahead of Game
FENDER BENDER
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.28.24 9:33AM EDT 
Jerry Jones
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Medical personnel were called to the scene of a car crash on Sunday involving two children and a grandchild of Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The incident is reported to have taken place near the Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium in California, ahead of the Texan team’s “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. A car carrying team brand officer Charlotte Jones, chief sales and marketing officer Jerry Jones Jr. and Charlotte’s son, Shy Anderson Jr., is understood to have hit a barricade en route to the stadium. “Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were both evaluated by medical staff at the stadium and were then able to move on to the visiting owners suite for the game,” the Cowboys said in a statement, issued after the team went on to sustain a 30-24 loss against their opponents. Jerry Jones himself is understood not to have been injured, having traveled to the venue in a separate car.

Read it at CBS Sports

3
DNC Trolls Trump With a Projector During His Madison Square Garden Rally
‘TRUMP PRAISED HITLER’
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 10.27.24 11:24PM EDT 
The DNC projects a message reading "Trump Praised Hitler" onto Madison Square Garden during his campaign rally on October 27, 2024 in New York City.
The DNC projects a message reading "Trump Praised Hitler" onto Madison Square Garden during his campaign rally on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky/Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DNC

The Democratic National Committee was at it again Sunday night, projecting a series of trolling taglines at Madison Square Garden during Donald Trump’s speech at the storied New York City venue. The move followed successful projector stunts in Chicago and on New York’s Trump Tower. This time, the organization projected reminders to voters that “Trump praised Hitler” along with “Trump=Unfit“ and other criticisms. The DNC repeated accusations by Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who alleged last week that Trump praised Adolf Hitler and his generals during his presidency. “Donald Trump has grown increasingly unhinged in the final weeks heading into Election Day; so much so that those who know Trump best are warning voters that he is dangerously unfit to lead,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “Voters are coming together this November to protect our rights and democracy by delivering the White House to a leader who will put the American people first, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

4
Julia Roberts: Wives Can Keep Harris Vote Secret From Trumper Hubbies
EAT, PRAY, VOTE
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 10.28.24 10:54AM EDT 
Julia Roberts
AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Julia Roberts is urging partners of male Trumpers to vote for Kamala Harris, even if they feel the need to keep it secret from their spouses. In a YouTube video for the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, the Pretty Woman star narrates over a scene with two women going into a ballot booth. One of them is clearly shown voting for Kamala Harris for president. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” says Roberts. As the women leave after voting, a man appearing to be a husband asks one of them: “Did you make the right choice?” His wife, wearing a stars and stripes cap, answers: “Sure did, honey,” before sharing a knowing smile with her female friend. “Remember,” adds Roberts, “what happens in the booth, stays in the booth.” Vote Common Good says they are working during the election race to help Evangelical voters find an “exit ramp” from voting Republican.

Read it at YouTube

5
Hulk Hogan Spitting Gesture Prompts Speculation He Was Making Crass ‘Hawk Tuah’ Reference
MAGA CARNIVAL
Sean Craig
Updated 10.28.24 11:28AM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 11:27AM EDT 
Hulk Hogan speaks at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on October 27, 2024.
Hulk Hogan speaks at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on October 27, 2024. PBS

Retired pro wrestler Hulk Hogan made a crude spitting gesture towards the floor as he likened Vice President Kamala Harris to a scripted “bad actress” during former president Donald Trump’s crazed MAGA carnival at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Some media outlets speculated Hogan, 71, was making a boorish “Hawk Tuah” oral sex joke, referencing the phrase coined by viral sensation turned podcaster Haliey Welch. (Welch said in July that she doesn‘t support Trump: “It’s a no from me.”) During his storied wrestling career, Hogan also spit down on things in the ring—a USSR flag, for example—and the gesture could simply have been a flourish unconnected to the “Hawk Tuah” meme. Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, is at least aware of Welch’s existence, as the two crossed paths backstage at an event in July.

Read it at Mediate

6
Dwyane Wade Statue Mocked for Looking Nothing Like Him
‘WHO’S THAT GUY?’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.28.24 10:56AM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 10:32AM EDT 
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
The Heat’s all-time leading scorer didn’t seem to mind. Issac Baldizon/Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

A new statue of basketball legend Dwyane Wade has left fans unimpressed with its likeness to the three-time NBA champion. On Sunday, the Miami Heat unveiled the statue outside the Kaseya Center in honor of the “greatest player” in team history, NBC News reported. It was meant to immortalize an iconic moment in March 2009 when Wade hit a three-point shot at the buzzer at the end of double overtime, carrying the Heat to victory against the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Herald reported. Afterward, the shooting guard jumped on the scorer‘s table and yelled, “This is my house!” Wade couldn’t stop smiling when the statue was revealed, joking, “Who is that guy?” But one user wrote on X, “We’re all wondering the same thing man lol.” Another said, “Miami Heat did Dwyane Wade dirty,” and compared the statue to a photo of actor Laurence Fishburne. But Wade, who became the Heat’s all-time leading scorer during 14 seasons with Miami, didn’t seem to mind whether the statue resembled him. His first thought when he saw the statue was, “That’s beautiful,” he told reporters gathered at the unveiling. “I think it’s one of the best statues that’s been created because of what is represents for us and for me.”

Read it at NBC News

7
Former Washington Post Editor: Trump Will ‘Pounce’ on Endorsement Flop
'DISTURBINGLY SPINELESS'
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 10.27.24 4:53PM EDT 
Published 10.27.24 4:52PM EDT 
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Former Washington Post editor Martin Baron speaks at the University of Southern California Wallis Annenberg Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Baron participated in the Los Angeles Times Book Club event to discuss his new book new book 'Collision of Power'.
The retired editor ran the Post’s newsroom from 2013 to 2021. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Marty Baron, the Washington Post’s former executive editor, issued a scathing rebuke over the weekend of the publication’s decision to kill a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. The retired editor, who ran the Post’s newsroom from 2013 to 2021, said he was “exceptionally disappointed” in owner Jeff Bezos and publisher Will Lewis’ choice to block the endorsement. “I think that anybody who owns a media organization needs to be willing to stand up to intense pressure,” he told the New Yorker. “Now I worry that there’s a sign of weakness. If Trump sees a sign of weakness, he’s going to pounce even harder in the future.” Shortly after the Post announced its new presidential endorsement policy on Friday, the former editor slammed the call as “cowardice, with democracy as its casualty” and that it represented “disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage” in a post on X. Abandoning the endorsement days before the election, according to Lewis, was to let readers decide for themselves and return to the publication’s “roots.” Baron, however, told the New Yorker: “You don’t make these decisions eleven days before the election without any deliberation with the staff, with the draft editorial sitting on the table.”

Read it at The New Yorker

8
Dodgers Manager Gives Shohei Ohtani Injury Update
BULLET DODGED
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.27.24 5:45PM EDT 
Los Angeles, CA - October 26: Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being injured on the play and would leave the game after being tagged out at second base against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during Game 2 of a World Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Los Angeles is currently leading the Yankees 2-0 in the World Series. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts quelled concerns over superstar player Shohei Ohtani, who suffered a partially dislocated shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday. Roberts told ESPN’s Karl Ravech that Ohtani is in “a great spot” and will play in Game 3 on Monday. Ohtani hurt his left shoulder sliding and attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning. While Roberts appeared confident the star player avoided serious injury, when spoken to after the game, the official update hinged on Ohtani undergoing further testing. “The strength was great. The range of motion good. So we’re encouraged,” he said following the Dodgers’ 4-2 win against the New York Yankees. Ohtani signed with the team last winter for $700 million and became the first player in league history with 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season. He is expected to be named the unanimous National League MVP. As for the Dodgers, the team is leading the Yankees 2-0 in the World Series, which is played in a best-of-seven format.

Read it at ESPN

9
Rudy Giuliani Does His Own Howard Dean Scream at Trump’s MSG Rally
AMERICA’S MAYOR
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.28.24 3:48AM EDT 
Published 10.27.24 7:41PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks prior to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the state at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in NYC with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks prior to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the state at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in NYC with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald’s Trump closest allies and the former mayor of New York City, seemingly mimicked onetime Democratic presidential hopeful Howard Dean’s infamous, campaign-ending “scream” while on stage Sunday at the former president’s rally in Madison Square Garden. Giuliani, who was also one of Trump’s lawyers during his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results, called Trump a “very charitable, very good man” during the speech. He blew kisses to the crowd as they chanted his name. “We don’t bring God back, we don’t come back,” Giuliani said later in the speech. Less than a week ago, the former mayor was ordered by a federal judge to give his valuable possessions, including his Manhattan penthouse, to election workers that he defamed. Giuliani closed out his speech screaming, “Now go do it! Fight!” One X user compared the yelling to Howard Dean, a past presidential candidate whose weird screaming went viral during his presidential political run in 2004.

10
Ben Affleck Is Apparently Ready to Start Dating Again—On One Condition
FRESH STARTS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.27.24 1:42PM EDT 
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “Marry Me” in 2022.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Marry Me” in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Fury/Getty

Ben Affleck may be ready to get back on the dating scene, but with one key rule for his next relationship. Affleck‘s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the actor on Aug. 20 after a two-year marriage. Now, he’s ready to move on, an inside source told British tabloid The Daily Mail— and hopes he finds that special someone who matches his vibe. Specifically, Affleck, who has been open about his past struggles with alcohol addiction, is now looking for someone who is sober or in recovery this time around. “These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything,” the insider told the newspaper. “He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy.” Lopez, however, is taking a different route: In an October conversation with Interview, said she wasn’t “looking for anybody.”

