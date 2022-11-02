Dwyane Wade’s Ex Says He’s Pressuring Their Daughter to Legally Change Her Gender
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is going head-to-head with his ex-wife in court over a legal petition to change their daughter’s legal name and gender. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade claims her ex is pressuring Zaya into the switch under the allure of prospective marketing opportunities and contracts, allegedly including one with Disney. “In April 2022, [Dwyane] invited me to one of his residences in Atlanta, Georgia,” Funches-Wade wrote in legal filings obtained by The Blast, objecting to the change. “During this occasion, he informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue. [Dwyane] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith.” The 15-year-old’s mother is asking that their daughter, who has identified as a girl since the age of 12, wait until she is a legal adult to change her name by her own accord. “I think we have to continue to grow as parents and understand that our kids’ lives are not just about us,” the former Miami Heat player told TODAY, adding that he encourages all his kids to be their “real selves.”