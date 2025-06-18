Dylan Efron’s Grooming Routine Is Built for Dirt, Sunburns, and Bug Bites

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Dylan Efron doesn’t just look outdoorsy—he is outdoorsy. The producer, YouTuber, and Traitors contestant has spent most of his life off the grid, engaging in activities such as cliff diving in Iceland, competing in endurance challenges, and brushing up against poison oak in the California wilderness. Whether he’s filming adrenaline-fueled content or backpacking with friends, he’s usually somewhere remote, dirty, and slightly sunburned.

So when he partnered with Cortizone-10 to launch its newest innovation: the Fast Acting Itch Relief Cooling Spray, as part of the brand’s new ‘Itchy Bear Season’ campaign, it wasn’t just another celebrity brand deal—it was a full-circle moment. “I grew up outside—every weekend we were on the river or beach, getting bug bites and poison oak,” he exclusively tells The Daily Beast. “Everyone used calamine lotion, but it never worked. Cortizone did. I’ve used it since I was a kid, and I don’t travel without it.” ADVERTISEMENT

The OG Cortizone-10 Anti-Itch Cream—still just eight bucks at most drugstores—has been riding in his dopp kit for decades, beating out trendier fixes that never quite worked.

In a rapid-fire chat, Efron shared the no-fuss grooming staples he swears by—from the sunscreen brand he actually trusts to the beard oil that changed his skin. He also gets honest about overrated products (looking at you, ChapStick) and why some of his favorite finds come straight from makeup artists on set.

ISDIN Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E “I’m always in the sun, so SPF is huge,” Efron says. “There’s a sunscreen I like [from] ISDIN. I’ve only had two bottles, but it works—no sunburn, not greasy. I was blown away.” See At Sephora $ 38

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks “The one new thing I [use] is the Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks,” he says. “Hair and makeup teams usually hand them to me, [and] they make a difference.” See At Amazon $ 82 Free Shipping

Days of Dirt Hair Styling Cream “I use this cream for curly hair called Days of Dirt. It helps the curls come out naturally.” See At Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping

Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Hybrid Face, Electric Beard Trimmer “I don’t shave to the skin— it makes me look 14,” Efron says. “I use the Philips Norelco OneBlade. They use it on movie sets, and it’s great. I use it on my face and body.” See At Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping

Rahua Legendary Amazon Hair Oil “Aftershave? Overrated. Beard oil? Surprisingly essential,” Efron tells me. “Someone told me to try it, and now I’m hooked. It keeps everything moisturized. I use Rahua’s Legendary Amazon Oil.” See At Amazon $ 44

Lucas Papaw Ointment “ChapStick only makes you need more ChapStick,” he says. Instead, he uses Lucas Papaw Ointment. See At Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping