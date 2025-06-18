Dylan Efron’s Grooming Routine Is Built for Dirt, Sunburns, and Bug Bites

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Dylan Efron doesn’t just look outdoorsy—he is outdoorsy. The producer, YouTuber, and Traitors contestant has spent most of his life off the grid, engaging in activities such as cliff diving in Iceland, competing in endurance challenges, and brushing up against poison oak in the California wilderness. Whether he’s filming adrenaline-fueled content or backpacking with friends, he’s usually somewhere remote, dirty, and slightly sunburned.
So when he partnered with Cortizone-10 to launch its newest innovation: the Fast Acting Itch Relief Cooling Spray, as part of the brand’s new ‘Itchy Bear Season’ campaign, it wasn’t just another celebrity brand deal—it was a full-circle moment. “I grew up outside—every weekend we were on the river or beach, getting bug bites and poison oak,” he exclusively tells The Daily Beast. “Everyone used calamine lotion, but it never worked. Cortizone did. I’ve used it since I was a kid, and I don’t travel without it.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The OG Cortizone-10 Anti-Itch Cream—still just eight bucks at most drugstores—has been riding in his dopp kit for decades, beating out trendier fixes that never quite worked.
In a rapid-fire chat, Efron shared the no-fuss grooming staples he swears by—from the sunscreen brand he actually trusts to the beard oil that changed his skin. He also gets honest about overrated products (looking at you, ChapStick) and why some of his favorite finds come straight from makeup artists on set.