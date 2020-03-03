Dylan Farrow Says She’s ‘Deeply’ Upset by News of Woody Allen Memoir
Dylan Farrow, daughter of director Woody Allen and sister of journalist Ronan Farrow, said she was “deeply” upset after a division of Hachette Book Group announced it would publish the controversial director’s memoir this spring. In a statement Monday, Dylan Farrow called Hachette’s decision to publish the memoir an “utter betrayal” of her brother’s work that “gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” referencing his reporting on disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and ex-NBC anchor Matt Lauer. Farrow said she was never contacted by any fact checkers to “verify the information in this ‘memoir’” but that her allegation of molestation at the hands of her father has “undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking.” “This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords,” she wrote. “Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.” Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette, earlier Monday announced an April 7 publication date for Apropos of Nothing, Allen’s autobiography.