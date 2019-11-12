‘DEVASTATING HEARTBREAK’
San Diego State University Suspends All 14 Frats After Freshman’s Death
San Diego State University has suspended all 14 frats from campus after a freshman died last week, allegedly after attending a frat event. Dylan Hernandez, 19, was taken to hospital by emergency responders Thursday morning, and his family “gave their goodbyes late Sunday night,” university President Adela de la Torre said in a statement. The president issued an indefinite suspension notice which prevents all frat organizations from hosting activities until further notice. University police are still investigating why Hernandez required medical attention after he allegedly attended a frat event Wednesday night. Police became involved after a 911 caller requested help for Hernandez, who was in a residence hall at the time. “Each of us, including our students, must uphold the highest standards that do not put the health and safety of anyone at risk,” said de la Torre. “As a mother, nothing can replace the profound loss of a child, and the devastating heartbreak the family and their loved ones are experiencing.”