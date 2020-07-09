Kentucky Man Who Bought AR-15 for School Shooting Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
A Kentucky man who purchased an AR-15 rifle with the intention of shooting up his former high school has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, NBC News reports. Dylan Jarrell, who is now 22, was arrested in 2018 after he sent disturbing Facebook messages to a New Jersey woman and posted damning statements on Reddit such as “RIP Dylan and Eric” and “I’m about to do it better than Cho.” According to prosecutors, Jarrell was referring to Columbine shooters Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, and the Virginia Tech mass shooter Seung-Hui Cho. The planned attack on Shelby County High School never happened. Jarrell’s attorney had claimed that his client suffers from mental illness, and said “his drive to commit to his criminal plans was weak at best.” However, Robert Duncan, Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said that the joint investigation by the FBI and Kentucky State Police “almost certainly saved lives.”