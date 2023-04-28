Trans Influencer Returns to Social Media With a Message After Bud Light Row
AFTERMATH
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared her thoughts on the massive right-wing backlash against Bud Light after her partnership with the brand. After mostly staying quiet about the boycott—which has since spread to target other companies who have worked with her—the 26-year-old on Thursday released a video on her social media accounts sharing her thoughts. “I’ve been offline for a few weeks and a lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was like hearing my name and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes,” Mulvaney said. “It’s a very dissociative feeling. And it was so loud that I didn’t feel part of the conversation, so I decided to take the back seat and just let them tucker themselves out.” Mulvaney went on to say she’s “doing OK” and tries to love everyone—“even the people who make it really, really hard.” “I think it’s OK to be frustrated with someone or confused,” Mulvaney added. “But what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I just—I don’t think that’s right. You know, dehumanization has never fixed anything in history. Ever.”