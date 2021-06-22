Teen ‘Did Not Want to See’ Dad Before Alleged Killing Over Lewd Diaper Pics, Girlfriend Testifies
GRISLY MURDER TRIAL
The day Dylan Redwine was court-ordered to go to see his dad for Thanksgiving in 2012, the 13-year-old confided to his girlfriend that he didn’t want to go. “He did not want to see his father,” Cristen Baird, the now 22-year-old who dated Dylan at the time, testified on Tuesday. “He was mandated by the court order to come to see his dad... He was not excited.”
Less than 24 hours later, Baird said she learned her boyfriend had gone missing. Prosecutors allege his dad, Mark Redwine, 59, killed his son inside his Durango, Colorado home after Dylan discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper. Baird was among a slew of Dylan’s friends to testify on Tuesday against Redwine, who is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.
While prosecutors allege Redwine snapped after Dylan and his older brother confronted him about the lewd photographs, it took investigators at least a year to find the teenager’s partial remains miles from Redwine’s home. More of his remains were found a year later. Redwine’s legal team say Dylan ran away from his dad’s home and was possibly attacked by a wild animal.