Man Ordered to Pay $12M for Burning Minneapolis Police Station After George Floyd’s Murder
HIGH PRICE
Three days after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May, thousands of protesters surrounded the city’s Third Precinct police station as it erupted in flames. On Wednesday, Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $12 million in restitution for his role in the fire. According to The New York Times, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson, but his lawyer said others were far more responsible for the destruction of the building. “He had no role in throwing any Molotov cocktails or constructing any or building any,” attorney William J. Mauzy told the newspaper. The lawyer added that there’s no way his client will be able to pay for the $12 million damage bill, saying he will only be able to pay a “minuscule amount toward that.” Federal officials said Robinson was captured on video setting a fire inside the building, where the four officers involved in Floyd’s death were stationed.