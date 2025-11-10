‘Dynasty’ and ‘The Paper Chase’ Star Dies at 98

Veteran actor Betty Harford, known for her work on both the big and small screens, has died at the age of 98. The Dynasty star played cook Hilda Gunnerson for 34 episodes across eight seasons, and depicted Ms. Nottingham for 45 episodes of The Paper Chase. Her death on Nov. 2 was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a friend, Wendy Mitchell. She wrote on Facebook, “Betty’s son contacted me this morning and Betty Harford Naszody passed away peacefully with family at her side, noon on Nov. 2, 2025, she was 98.” She had been living in Santa Barbara, California. Over her career, she appeared in a range of productions, including Gunsmoke, The Wild and the Innocent, and Inside Daisy Clover. She was married to Hungarian actor Sandor Naszody, who died in 1996, and before that, she had been married to sculptor Oliver Andrews. The Private Detective and The Twilight Zone star is survived by her son from her first marriage, Chris.