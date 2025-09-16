‘Dynasty’ Star Dies at 91

Nick Cannon said it was “careless” of him to father 12 children with six different women before working through his own trauma first. Appearing on the Breakfast Club this week, the 44-year-old Masked Singer host reflected on his rapid family expansion after having his first kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. “If I would have did the work and the healing ... I probably would have took my time in a lot of other scenarios,” Cannon said. “Things might have been a little different.” After his divorce from Carey in 2016, Cannon said he “acted out” without processing his personal trauma, telling host Charlamagne Tha God: “A lot of it is the trauma that I was experiencing of not knowing how to handle divorce. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m the man now.’ And instead of healing and doing what I should have actually did, I just jumped out there.” Cannon said things might have turned out differently if he took time to process his inner trauma, but also said that he doesn’t regret having any of his 12 kids as they were all “made out of love.” In March, Cannon told People that he is “pressing hold” on having any more children for now, but admitted he’s “not against” having more in future.
Golden Globe winner Patricia Crowley has died just days before her 92nd birthday. Her death was confirmed by her son Jon Hookstratten, an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment, who said she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles. Sister of Broadway star Ann Crowley, she had her big break at 20 when she played a role meant for Audrey Hepburn in Forever Female, which earned the Pennsylvania native the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1954. Known best for her television work, she had America in stitches with her role as Joan Nash in NBC’s Please Don’t Eat The Daisies, and was also known for her parts in Charlie’s Angels, Port Charles, and The Bold and the Beautiful. In her six-decade career, she also did stints in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Twilight Zone, and played Emily Fallmont in season six of the soap opera Dynasty. A mother of two, she is survived by her husband of 40 years, film producer Andy Friendly. In a tribute on Facebook, ABC7 Eyewitness News entertainment reporter, George Pennacchio said, “She was such a lovely lady,” and that, “She always had a smile and a nice word! May she R.I.P.”
Israel’s military launched a new ground offensive targeting Gaza City on Tuesday, escalating its war against Hamas as President Trump’s efforts to bring an end to the conflict have faltered. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a “powerful operation” is underway in the Palestinian enclave, saying his country is at a “crucial stage” in the war. The news comes after Trump said earlier this month that he believed: “We’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon.” Israeli media outlets reported that the new operation could last for months, though the military has not confirmed a timeline, according to the Associated Press. “The only thing worse than a war is a protracted one that goes on forever and ever,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “At some point, this has to end. At some point, Hamas has to be defanged, and we hope it can happen through a negotiation. But I think time, unfortunately, is running out.” The ground offensive follows Trump’s public statements expressing frustration at Netanyahu‘s decision to bomb Hamas leaders last week in Qatar—a U.S. ally—though Israeli officials told Axios that Trump was informed before the attack took place.
The wreck of a mysterious ghost ship lost under 10-foot waves in Lake Michigan has been found after half a century of searching. The F.J. King sank in 1886 off the coast of Bailey’s Harbor, Wisconsin, laden with iron ore, but conflicting reports from its captain and a watching lighthouse keeper have scuppered search efforts since the 1970s. Fishermen claimed to have netted parts of the wreck, but hunters still came up empty; it became a ghost. The case was cracked when a team of researchers, led by Brendon Baillod, from the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association and the Wisconsin Historical Society, located it on June 28, according to the Associated Press. Captained by William Griffin, the triple-masted King had been transporting ore from Escanaba, Michigan, to Chicago when it was lost off the Door Peninsula of Wisconsin. Griffin and crew made it off the 144-foot schooner and were picked up by a passing vessel, but while he thought they were around five miles off the coast, the lighthouse keeper thought they were far closer. Baillod and the team set up a two-mile grid around the area identified by the keeper, using side-scan sonar. They picked it up so quickly that “A few of us had to pinch each other,” Baillod said in an announcement Monday. “After all the previous searches, we couldn’t believe we had actually found it, and so quickly.”
Michael Keaton has highlighted the “unbelievable” irony of Charlie Kirk’s death by a gunman’s bullet after spending his life arguing against gun control. The former Batman star was speaking at the 50th anniversary gala of the Investigative Reporters and Editors nonprofit in New York City on Monday night. “Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I’m going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably—not probably—have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife,” Keaton said. “Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable.” Kirk was shot dead at a college campus in Utah on Sept. 10, midway through answering a question about mass shootings. The right-wing activist had made his name advocating for gun rights during campus debates, even claiming that firearms deaths were the price to pay to preserve Second Amendment rights. “Charlie Kirk was murdered to silence his speech, and three months earlier, former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were murdered to silence their speech,” 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley said at the same NYC event. “Whether you agreed with Kirk’s ideas or Hortman’s, their murders, their silencing is blood on the First Amendment,” he added.
Professional hockey player Orca Wiesblatt has died in a car crash just a week after signing for a new team. The 25-year-old minor league star was on an upward trajectory, preparing to play for the Allen Americans in the ECHL. His exciting move followed a strong season for the Athens Rock Lobsters in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he scored 42 points in 37 games. According to People, the Calgary, Alberta, native was killed in a car crash in British Columbia. Allen Americans head coach and general manager Steve Martinson said in a statement, “We are all heartbroken. Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.” The club said it is planning to honor the Calgary Hitmen alum on its opening night of the season on Oct. 24. Athens Rock Lobsters also paid tribute, saying, “Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile. Once a Rock Lobster, forever a Rock Lobster.”
President Donald Trump’s bid to remove Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook has been struck down by a federal appeals court just hours before a pivotal meeting of the central bank. The ruling upheld last week’s decision of a lower judge blocking Trump’s unprecedented attempt to oust Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud. The president had sought an emergency appeal to prevent Cook from casting a vote on interest rates this week. His only remaining hope to block Cook’s participation in the meeting is to seek a stay from the Supreme Court. As justification for his attempt to oust her, Trump has alleged that Cook, who was nominated to the post by Joe Biden in 2022 and is the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor, committed mortgage fraud, claims that predate her time on the board. Cook has countered that Trump had “no authority” to fire her and vowed to continue serving on the seven-member board, which is meant to operate free from political interference. Simultaneously on Monday, the Senate confirmed Stephen Miran as a Fed governor, ensuring the Trump loyalist’s presence at the central bank’s meeting the following day. The Fed is widely expected to deliver Trump’s long-sought interest rate cut this week.
Ed Sheeran revealed that he plans to release a posthumous album featuring 10 of his best tracks. “It’s actually in my Will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it,” the 34-year-old singer said on The Zane Lowe Show during a conversation about the release of his new album Play. “I’ll talk to Cherry throughout my life,” the Perfect singer told Zane Lowe, explaining that his wife Cherry Seaborn, 33, will choose the 10 best songs he made throughout his life for his final album, which he plans to call Eject. Sheeran married Seaborn in 2018, and the pair have two children together—Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3. In a 2023 docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, the pair discussed Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis, which they learned about when Seaborn was pregnant with their second child. “At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” the singer said in a statement about his 2023 album Subtract, referring to his wife’s cancer diagnosis and the death of his best friend, English music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards. “Posthumous albums come out, but they’re sort of unplanned. I want to sort of make a plan,” Sheeran told Lowe, later adding, “You never know.” The singer-songwriter revealed earlier this year that he had a Quentin Tarantino-inspired idea for his future albums: “When I was like 18, I had an idea for like 10 albums. It’s Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Actually, it will be Stop and then Eject,” he clarified to Lowe.
Lil Nas X is entering an inpatient treatment program after his naked arrest last month. On Monday, the artist appeared before a Los Angeles court, where a judge amended the terms of his arrest to permit out-of-state treatment. In court his defense attorney, Drew Findlind, expressed to the court that the artist was in need of help for his physical and mental health, to address personal issues that landed him this predicament. Lil Nas X’s father asked the public to have sympathy for his son who is dealing with the pressures of fame. His father told The Sunday Times “he asked me to say, ‘Tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that.” His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 18. According to TMZ, the singer is facing three felony counts of causing injury to a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest; he has pleaded not guilty. The artist faces up to five years in state prison if convicted.
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have officially broken up after launching their relationship in March. A source told People that the couple ended their romance. Both Woodley and Bravo have erased all traces of each other from their Instagram accounts, which was also the social media platform the couple chose to publicly launch their relationship. On April 30, Bravo made the couple Instagram official, posting a carousel of photos from a trip to Slab City, California, which included a selfie of him and Woodley together. This post came almost a month after the couple was first spotted holding hands on a Paris stroll on March 23. Since then, the pair has shared their relationship on social media, as well as being photographed by others, including a shot from Aug. 4 that featured the couple cozied up together on the set of Bravo’s hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. That same month, a source told People that Woodley and Bravo’s relationship was “the total opposite of her dynamic with Aaron [Rodgers],” whom Woodley had been previously engaged to.