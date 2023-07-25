Dyson’s Airstrait Dries and Straightens Hair in One Game-Changing Tool

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have a love-hate relationship with straightening my hair. Though I’d love to rock ultra-straight, silky locks regularly, the time and effort it takes to achieve this look is usually not worth it. Not only does it require pulling out a blow dryer, rolling brush, straightener, heat-protective products, and an abundance of time and patience to tame my unruly hair, I know I have to be willing to put my hair through the wringer to walk away with salon-quality results. That’s why I nearly gave up on straightening my hair a few years back. I wasn’t just crunched for time; I was tired of having dry, crunchy hair—but thanks to some creative, much-needed innovation courses of Dyson, I’m no longer nervous about using a flat iron on my locks.

Dyson recently debuted its latest innovative haircare tool: the Airstrait, a successor to the Dyson Super Sonic Hair Dryer, the beloved Dyson Airwrap, and the Corrale, the brand’s original hair straightener. The Airstrait simultaneously dries and straightens your hair at the same time without heat damage. Instead of relying on sizzling hot heat plates that inevitably cook your hair at temperatures upwards of 400F, the Airstrait utilizes high-pressure airflow to create straight, wow-worthy hair that last days for me.

The Airstrait straightener works in two modes: wet hair or dry hair. Though you can use the Airstrait on dry hair just fine, it’s best to utilize the straightener in the method that it was specifically designed for: transforming wet hair into a sleek straight style. The straightener has several other settings of note on its sleek LCD screen: temperature control (up to 285F), low and high-speed settings, a cool shot mode, and the power button. The Airstrait also performs a nifty self-cleaning cycle when powered on, a cool feature I’ve never seen in another hair tool.

Dyson Airstrait Wet-to-Dry Hair Straightener I started using the Airstrait by sectioning off my towel-dried hair and a little heat-protective cream and slowly working the straightener down through my hair. While it would be impressive for the Airstrait to dry and straighten your hair in one pass, I had to move it through about three or four passes per section to get fully dry, straight hair. However, this didn’t take much time, and I was impressed with how straight, smooth, and shiny my hair was within minutes. What would normally take me about 45 minutes to an hour to dry and straighten my hair with a blow dryer and straightener only took about 20 minutes to get a sleek, polished do with just the Airstrait. It’s a major timesaver. Buy At Dyson $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I only noticed a couple of potential issues with the Airstrait. First off, you can’t fully access your roots with the tool. Because the Airstrait’s drying-and-straightening airflow comes from the bottom blade, you can’t straighten a tiny section of your roots. Dyson recommends drying your roots with the Airstrait to start, but is this extra step a dealbreaker? Not for me. I didn’t have an issue with this since my hair is only wavy and didn’t present too many noticeable bumps or frizz toward the roots. But those who have curly, textured hair may have a different experience getting a completely straight look just using just the Airstrait.

Where other straighteners can also be used to create curls and waves, the Airstrait is very much a straightener in the way it’s designed. That, of course, isn’t a problem if you only want to achieve straight hair, but it’s something to consider before investing in an Airstrait since you won’t be able to transform it into a curling iron as well.

How much more can we ask of a product that is already a modern-day solution for achieving dry and straight hair together in one fast-performing, hair-healthy tool? It’s an innovative, multi-purpose solution to the straight, healthy hair you long for, and for me, it is worth the $500 price tag.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.