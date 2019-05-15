CLEAN HOUSE
The Dyson Cyclone Animal Will Make Short Work of Any Mess — And It’s an Extra $50 Off on Amazon
Dyson’s ability to create a versatile and lightweight vacuum is no more apparent than in the Cyclone V10 Animal. And you can add one to your cleaning routine while it’s an extra $50 off on Amazon. On sale for $400 (when you clip the on-page $50-off coupon), you get a cordless vac with up to 60 minutes of run-time, a torque drive cleaner head, Dyson’s digital V10 motor to pick up even the finest of dust and dirt, and the ability to easily switch from stick to handheld. The seamless design even takes a full bin into consideration, with a hygienic mechanism so your hands never have to touch everything you just sucked up. If you need something a bit more intense, the Dyson Cyclone Absolute is also on sale for $509, and that gives you everything you get in the Animal plus some incredibly powerful suction capabilities. When it comes to cleaning your home, you deserve the best tools for the job, and Dyson is your answer.
