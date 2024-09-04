Dyson Finally Dropped Haircare Products—and They’re Worth the Wait

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to blow-drying your hair at home, the prep is just as crucial as the hair tool itself. Without the right canvas, your sleek blow-out becomes subject to frizz, falling flat or getting damaged from the heat. Often, I’ll spend 30 minutes blow-drying my hair, only for it to get ruined the second I step outside into New York humidity. What’s the point?

As someone with curly, unruly hair, I blow-dry my hair two to three times a week. I swear by the Dyson Airwrap, raving to anyone and everyone who will listen about how game-changing it was for me. Honestly, though, I try to keep my at-home blowouts intact for as long as I can without having to wash my hair (dry shampoo is always in my purse). Because of that, I’ve tried just about every pre-and post-styling product you can imagine keeping the frizz at bay, and I think I’ve finally found the solution: Dyson’s Chitosan Pre-Style Cream and Chitosan Post-Style Serum.

The new haircare lineup contains both a pre-style cream available in a formula for four different hair types and textures and post-styling serum suitable for all hair types. Each of the formulas are infused with Triodetic technology, which delivers two times longer hold without stiffness or over-drying your tresses. If you’re looking for a product range that will extend the life of your blowout sans the dreaded crunch, Dyson’s new styling lineup will not disappoint.

Before styling my hair, I apply five pumps of the pre-style cream to my towel-dried hair. The pre-style cream comes in four different variations, each intending to accommodate different hair types (straight to wavy and curly to coily). It’s enriched with oyster mushrooms-derived Chitosan along with oils like grapeseed, argan, castor and beeswax to protect against heat damage, fight frizz, enhance shine and promote a healthy scalp. Although the product begins is a cream, it becomes a sheer serum when you slather it between your palms, so it’s not super heavy and won’t dampen volume.

After blow-drying my hair, I put one to two pumps of the post-style serum onto my ends. The lightweight serum smoothed my ends, created shine, and helped fight humidity. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, which also adds moisture, keeps strands soft and shiny and prevents flaking and dandruff by hydrating the scalp. Plus, the formula is super light and didn’t feel heavy or weigh down my thin strands at all whatsoever.

With using both products, I noticed my blowouts not only holding their shape and bounce longer (like, two days longer!), but also looking like I just walked out of a salon. As a brand beloved for its innovative hair tools, it’s no surprise that Dyson’s first foray into haircare is a major success. If you’re looking to prolong your at-home blowout, add these two products to your arsenal ASAP. While they’re both pricey, you only need a small amount per styling session and the softness, hold and nourishment you’ll get from this lineup makes them worth the splurge.

