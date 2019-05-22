1. Ice & Fire
Save 27% Right Now on the Dyson Smart Purifier That Includes a Built-In Heater and Fan
One of Dyson’s newest high-style and ultra functional bladeless fan includes a built-in and versatile heater as well as a top quality air purifier. Maybe more importantly, it’s smart, voice-enabled, and on sale. Exclusively on dyson.com for now, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link purifier and heater is going for $450, or 27% off. That’s the lowest it’s ever been and the lowest you can currently get it for. Aside from its iconic and extremely easy-to-clean bladeless design that’s safe and stylish in any room, Dyson stuffed its latest all-in-one purifier with features that could make it the last one you’ll need for years. Always purifying, the Link is able to heat thermostatically during colder months — that is, in response to the temperature in its environment — and fan cool air during warmer months. Its dual-layer HEPA filter is designed to capture particles as small as .3 microns, removing upwards of 99% of the pollutants and allergens in your home. The Link app lets you connect from wherever you are, allowing you to control it from another room or even on your way home — there’s also a remote if that’s better for you. Oscillating in multiple directions will help the air in your home circulate more naturally and clear out unwanted wafts of neighborhood smells and stenches. A nighttime mode keeps the Link efficient and quiet after hours and an automatic air quality monitor will adjust airflow seamlessly for the purest results. For a cleaner space, whether home, apartment, or small office, Dyson’s latest is a solid and versatile option, and the sale helps make it a must-consider right now.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.