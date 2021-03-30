Our Favorite Dyson Vacuum is Over $100 Off Right Now
WONDER VAC
It’s time to get some spring cleaning done, and we have one question for you: do you have the tools? If you don’t that’s fine: Dyson just released a new vacuum, and so they are discounting our old tried and true favorite on Amazon. It’s over $100 off and we recommend you jump on it.
Dyson V11 Torque Drive
Down From $700
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The Dyson V11 Torque Drive was deemed “the best stick vacuum,” by Scouted Contributor John Brandon for good reason. Not only is it extraordinarily powerful, but it auto adjusts its power based on the particles it senses. This gives it a longer than normal battery life, but the perks don’t stop there. It has a one button empty feature, a LCD screen that shows charge, a wall-mount panel, and is extremely lightweight all the while. Unlike other stick vacuums John has tried, he knows this one will be used again and again.
