Save Big on the Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA With This One-Day Deal on Amazon
Owning a Dyson cordless vacuum will change how you clean your house. That might seem like an overstatement, but I’ve used them for years. They are light, rarely get stuck with dog hair and other inscrutables, and give you more portability (no cord needed).
A refurbished model, the Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA, is the deal of the day at Amazon for $180. It’s purple and iron (or silver). A similar refurbished model, the Dyson V7 Motorhead that’s fuchsia with iron accents, is also on sale for $173. The only difference between the two (other than the color) is that the HEPA model uses an allergen filter. The V7 has 75% more suction than the original Dyson V6 model.
Both refurb models last about 30 minutes on a charge, which is a little less than the V8 model that came out in 2016. The real perk here is the price. The refurb model at $180 costs $520 less than the latest Dyson V11 Torque model that lasts 60 minutes. Many of us can put up with a little extra charging for the massive cost savings. | Get it on Amazon >
