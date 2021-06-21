Save 34% on a Dyson Vacuum at Target Right Now

Dyson V8 Stick Vacuum, 34% Off

The V8 is one of Dyson’s most powerful vacuums—it’ll be sure to make short work of your home, and have it spick and span in no time.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here, and the rest of our Target Deal Day Picks here.

It’s no secret: Dyson makes arguably the best vacuum out there. Well, right now at Target, one of our favorites, the V8, is 34% off. If you’ve been eyeing a vacuum that can clean your entire home in one go and won’t disappoint, now is the time to strike.

Dyson V8 Stick Vacuum 34% Off Shop at Target $

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.