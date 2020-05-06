Dyson’s New Wireless Hair Straightener Does All the Work For You

At 13 years old, there was something so satisfying to the hiss of a hair straightener and the acrid smell of burnt hair before going to school. As an adult, I can confidently say that I know better than that. But, I will always have a special place in my heart for a good straightener, one I can wield like a blade to nix flyaways or create texture in my otherwise straight hair. The downside of loving your hair straightener is that when you travel, you’re stuck with either a kind of crappy travel straightener or just going without it. That’s where wireless straighteners come in and I got the chance to try out the newest one from Dyson.

The innovative Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer became an instant bestseller and the Airwrap sold out pretty quickly. The Dyson Corrale is pretty similar in look to the other hair tools, sleek and simple, but that doesn’t do justice to its power. The plates that are on usual straighteners do a fine job for people with straight or even a bit wavy hair, but curly haired people are kind of SOL. The plates on the Dyson Corrale are flexible, allowing them to contour to the shape of the hair so you don’t need to go over the same strand of hair a million times just to get it straight. The power cord is magnetic, it heats up extremely quickly with an easy-to-read LED screen, and it even comes with it’s own resting stand. And, because the outer portion is curved, you can get a nice natural wave with it.

My only negative for it, which is to say my only negative for it, is that it’s a little bit heavy and can get unwieldy if you’re doing your whole head. For me, that doesn’t end up being an issue, as I don’t use it to straighten all of my hair. But with the innovation of being able to tackle curly hair, the weight may be an issue, as you’ll have to use it for a longer time than someone using it just to style. It’s an interesting upgrade to your normal straightener that makes me extremely excited to see what else Dyson has up their sleeve.

Corrale Hair Straightener

