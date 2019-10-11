CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    JUSTICE

    Lawyers for Boston Marathon Bomber Say His Fair Trial Rights Were Violated

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    FBI Handout via Getty Images

    Attorneys for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are trying to overturn his death sentence by arguing the 2013 terror attack was so nationally traumatic that it was impossible to get an impartial jury, according to court documents filed this week. Tsarnaev was convicted of carrying out the April 15, 2013, bombing with his older brother, who was killed by police. Lawyers who are appealing the death sentence argue his rights to a fair trial were violated because the jury was familiar with the broad details of the attack. Prosecutors maintain the jury was completely impartial.

    Read it at Boston Globe