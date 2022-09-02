CHEAT SHEET
E. Coli Outbreak Tied to Wendy’s Lettuce Spreads to Another Two States
An E. coli outbreak tied to lettuce served at fast-food chain Wendy’s has spread to New York and Kentucky, sickening almost 100 people, the CDC said Thursday. The agency has recorded 97 cases of people falling ill across six states. Their symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. While the cause of the food poisoning has not been confirmed, many of those who fell ill reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Wendy’s has removed the lettuce as precaution, and the CDC said it doesn’t believe the same lettuce has been sold in grocery stores or served in other restaurants.