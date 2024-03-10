E. Jean Carroll Responds to Nancy Mace’s Sunday Show Comments
TWO CENTS
E. Jean Carroll weighed in on the heated exchange between Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. On This Week, Stephanopoulos grilled Mace over her enduring support for Donald Trump, who was found liable for raping Carroll. Mace, who is a rape survivor, refused to square her support of survivors with her support for Trump, instead accusing Stephanopoulos of trying to shame her. When Mace added that Carroll’s joking about the $92 million she won in court made it harder for women to come forward, Stephanopoulos fired back, “Doesn't it make it harder for women to come forward when they are defamed by presidential candidates?” Carroll, taking to X on Sunday night, didn’t take sides but instead thanked Stephanoupoulos and sent only good feelings toward Mace. “Thank you, @GStephanopoulos for valiantly defending me. I wish Representative @RepNancyMace well. And I salute all survivors for their strength, endurance, and holding on to their sanity,” she wrote.