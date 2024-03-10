CHEAT SHEET
    E. Jean Carroll Responds to Nancy Mace’s Sunday Show Comments

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan court house after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    E. Jean Carroll weighed in on the heated exchange between Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. On This Week, Stephanopoulos grilled Mace over her enduring support for Donald Trump, who was found liable for raping Carroll. Mace, who is a rape survivor, refused to square her support of survivors with her support for Trump, instead accusing Stephanopoulos of trying to shame her. When Mace added that Carroll’s joking about the $92 million she won in court made it harder for women to come forward, Stephanopoulos fired back, “Doesn't it make it harder for women to come forward when they are defamed by presidential candidates?” Carroll, taking to X on Sunday night, didn’t take sides but instead thanked Stephanoupoulos and sent only good feelings toward Mace. “Thank you, @GStephanopoulos for valiantly defending me. I wish Representative @RepNancyMace well. And I salute all survivors for their strength, endurance, and holding on to their sanity,” she wrote.

