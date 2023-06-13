CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    E. Jean Carroll Can Seek More Damages Against Trump, Judge Rules

    NOT HIS DAY

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    E. Jean Carroll reacts as she exits the Manhattan Federal Court following the verdict in the civil rape accusation case against former U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York City.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    A federal judge is allowing E. Jean Carroll to amend her original defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to seek additional punitive damages, CNN reported Tuesday. Carroll will now be able to include the comments Trump made last month at a CNN town hall—which echoed comments a federal jury found to be defamatory just a day earlier. During the event, Trump denied ever knowing Carroll and called her a “whack job.” “I have no idea who this woman—this is a fake story, made up story,” Trump added.

    Read it at CNN