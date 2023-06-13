E. Jean Carroll Can Seek More Damages Against Trump, Judge Rules

Read it at CNN
A federal judge is allowing E. Jean Carroll to amend her original defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to seek additional punitive damages, CNN reported Tuesday. Carroll will now be able to include the comments Trump made last month at a CNN town hall—which echoed comments a federal jury found to be defamatory just a day earlier. During the event, Trump denied ever knowing Carroll and called her a “whack job.” “I have no idea who this woman—this is a fake story, made up story,” Trump added.