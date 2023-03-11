E. Jean Carroll Can Use ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape in Trump Case: Judge
MOVING FORWARD
E. Jean Carroll will be able to use the infamous “grab ’em by the pussy” tape in her defamation case against former President Donald Trump, along with testimony by two other sexual assault accusers, a judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump’s request that jurors shouldn’t be shown the Access Hollywood tape and that Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds be prevented from testifying. Carroll, a former magazine columnist, accuses the former president of raping her in the mid-1990s and sued him for defamation after he denied the allegation. The case is set to go to trial in April. In his Friday ruling, Judge Kaplan said Carroll must prove Trump assaulted her if she is to win her defamation case against him.