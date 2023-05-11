CHEAT SHEET
E. Jean Carroll Considers New Defamation Suit Against Trump for CNN Remarks
Days after a jury found Donald Trump sexually assaulted journalist E. Jean Carroll—then defamed her by denying it happened—he’s given her cause to drag him back to court. Carroll’s lawyer said Thursday that Trump’s remarks during a bewildering CNN town hall, in which he again denied even knowing who Carroll was, could form the basis of another defamation suit, the New York Times reported. “Everything’s on the table,” she said. Carroll told the Times in an interview that she slept through Trump’s CNN rant, but later read part of the transcript, which she described as “disgusting, vile, foul.” She also said she’s been “insulted by better people.”