E. Jean Carroll Demands Trump Finally Pay Up After SCOTUS Loss

Writer E. Jean Carroll has demanded that Donald Trump pay her more than $5 million after a jury verdict concluded he sexually abused her and defamed her when she publicly disclosed the allegations.

In her civil suit, the former Elle magazine columnist, 82, accused Trump of assaulting her in a luxury Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s. The president, 80, has consistently denied the allegations.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined the president’s push to overturn the jury’s verdict, with no dissents.

Trump had asked a federal appeals court to overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming the writer. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

Carroll’s attorneys on Tuesday night asked a federal judge in Manhattan to release the $5 million Trump deposited with the court in 2023 as a guarantee of the damages award in the case, plus interest.

With interest, the $5 million sum has grown to nearly $5.8 million, her lawyers said.

“Accordingly, the Court should direct the Clerk to disburse to Carroll the value of the judgement including post-judgment interest, which amounts to $5,779,783.00 in total as of the date of this filing,” the filing states.

Carroll’s attorneys said the president’s lawyers told them Trump is attempting to delay the release of the money.

“Defendant’s counsel contacted Carroll’s undersigned counsel to inquire whether Carroll would consent to a further stay of enforcement of the judgment in this action so that Defendant can ask the Supreme Court to reconsider its denial of certiorari in her case,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote.

“[A]fter four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end. And under the Court’s Stipulation and Order, Carroll is now entitled to obtain payment of the money due under the judgment,” Kaplan added.

Trump has accused Carroll of lying, saying previously that the writer was "not my type.” Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has accused Carroll of lying, saying previously that the writer was “not my type.”

The president said on Truth Social after the Supreme Court’s decision that he will “continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength.”

Carroll said on her Substack blog in all capitals that the decision marked a win “FOR EVERY WOMAN IN THE WORLD!”

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team told the Daily Beast on Monday after the conservative-majority Supreme Court’s decision not to take the case: “The American People stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes. President Trump will keep winning against Liberal Lawfare, as he continues to focus on his mission to Make America Great Again.”

Carroll filed two defamation lawsuits against the president, the first in 2019 and the second in 2022. The 2022 lawsuit unusually went to trial before the earlier case, resulting in a jury awarding Carroll the $5 million in damages.

The 2019 lawsuit concluded with a separate jury awarding Carroll $83 million in damages. Including interest, the president now owes Carroll more than $100 million in that case. His legal team is expected to appeal the $83 million judgment before the Supreme Court.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Carroll’s legal team for additional comment.