Politics

Sex Attack Victim: My $83M Victory Over ‘Smelly’ Trump

SMEARED

The New York journalist spills on the Daily Beast Podcast about Donald Trump’s odd behavior—and odor—during their courtroom face-off.

Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

The Daily Beast Podcast

Donald Trump left the jury “mesmerized” by his weird behavior and questionable odor during his high-profile legal battle against E. Jean Carroll, the journalist dished on the Daily Beast Podcast.

Carroll, 81, vividly recalled Trump’s courtroom antics during the 2024 defamation trial that ended with the jury handing her a resounding victory—to the tune of $83.3 million—after she accused Trump of defaming her by calling her a liar over the sexual assault allegations she made against him.

“I don’t understand how people can be afraid of a fat, elderly man who wears apricot makeup, his hair done up like Tippi Hedren in The Birds, and sits in a courtroom and moans and groans and complains and snorts,” she told host Joanna Coles.

1963 Tippi Hedren and children attacked by crows in a scene from the Alfred Hitchcock thriller 'The Birds'. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)
E. Jean Carroll mocked Donald Trump's courtroom appearance by saying he had "his hair done up like Tippi Hedren in The Birds." Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference at 40 Wall Street on January 17, 2024 in New York City. Trump held a press conference after leaving the second day of his defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll. The trial is to determine how much money in damages the former president must pay Carroll as a result of public comments that he made both while he was president and after the jury’s verdict in May. Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in May from the previous lawsuit. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Trump speaks at a press conference on Jan. 17, 2024, after the second day of the defamation trial. Getty Images

Trump, who was campaigning to become the Republican nominee at the time of the trial, left an unforgettable impression on the jury, Carroll said.

“They were mesmerized. You have never seen anything like it,” she recounted. “He never sat still, and he talked the entire time within earshot of the jury. He belittled Alina Habba, his own attorney. He would spit as he was talking. He didn’t smell so good.”

But the climax, Carroll went on, was when her lawyer and high-powered attorney Roberta “Robbie” Kaplan drove Trump out of the courtroom while delivering the closing argument in the case.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 4: Robbie Kaplan and E. Jean Carroll attend a screening of "Ask E. Jean" at the 33rd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 4, 2025 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)
Roberta Kaplan and E. Jean Carroll have secured decisive legal victories against Trump. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

“He stood up with steam coming off his back and hot air blowing out his ears because Robbie Kaplan was giving the final argument, and she was asking the jury how much it would take to make him stop,” she said.

“She drove him so crazy, he stood up in the courtroom and left,” Carroll added. “When a man is innocent, he doesn’t storm out of a courtroom; he stays and fights. He turned tail and stormed out of the courtroom. He lost right at that second. He couldn’t have looked more guilty.”

Carroll, a prominent magazine columnist, first went public with her sexual assault allegations against Trump in 2019. She accused Trump of raping her in the lingerie dressing room of the upscale department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Trump has consistently denied the allegations, branding Carroll a liar while declaring, “She’s not my type.” In 2023, however, a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and awarded her $5 million.

But the $83.3 million “big kahuna verdict,” in the words of Kaplan, came in 2024 after the jury reached a decision on Carroll’s defamation suit against Trump.

E. Jean Carroll
Trump is still seeking to overturn the multimillion-dollar verdict against him. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

“When the jury heard the evidence, it wasn’t very hard,” Kaplan told the Daily Beast.

Carroll revealed that she had an out-of-body experience as she watched the jury forewoman hand over the verdict, which was then read by the court clerk.

“The clerk opens it up, reads it, frowns, shakes his head, folds it back up, and then hands it to Judge [Lewis] Kaplan,” she said. “And Judge Kaplan opens it up, and his eyebrows rise up towards his hairline, and he frowns, and he says, ‘Madame forewoman, what does the M stand for?’”

The forewoman then said the “m” stood for “million.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Protestors hold up signs outside of Manhattan Federal Court before the start of the E. Jean Carroll civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump on January 22, 2024 in New York City. Former President Trump is scheduled to testify in his civil defamation trial on the eve of the New Hampshire primary. A verdict is expected this week in the trial that will decide how much money in damages the former president will have to pay Carroll for his 2019 defamatory statements about her sexual assault allegations. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Protesters stood outside the Manhattan Federal Court in support of Carroll in 2024. Getty Images

“That was a moment,” Carroll said. “I left my body. As I say, I felt like Peter Pan who flies around the ceilings. And quite frankly, I’ve never come down from that. That win was so enormous and so powerful, not for me, not for Robbie, but for everybody in the country who had sort of lost hope that he could ever be beaten.”

Carroll said her attorney—who has no relation to the judge—”decimated” Trump, who suffered a fresh blow just last month when a federal appellate court denied his bid to overturn the $83 million verdict.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) listens as White House Presidential Counselor Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Habba is a former personal attorney for President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
After returning to power in January, Trump appointed his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as an acting U.S. attorney in a move declared "unlawful" by a federal judge. Getty Images

“We’re still feeling the good victory of that. It’s happened. And we’ve proved—Robbie proved, and I proved—that Trump can be beaten,” Carroll said. “He can be beaten.”

Contacted for comment, the White House referred the inquiry to Trump’s personal lawyers. The Daily Beast has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, currently led by Habba, and the law firm Madaio Eyet & Associates, where she used to work.

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Follow our new feed on your favorite podcast platform at beast.pub/dailybeastpod and subscribe on YouTube to watch full episodes.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

The Daily Beast Podcast

The Daily Beast Podcast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now