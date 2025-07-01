E. Jean Carroll Reveals Why She’ll Give Away Her $80M From Trump: ‘To P*** Him Off’

E. Jean Carroll says she wants to give away the millions Donald Trump was ordered to pay her to “p--- him off.”

Speaking to CNN’s Pamela Brown, the author responded to repeated claims from the president’s supporters and legal team that her sexual assault and defamation lawsuit against Trump was financially motivated.

“From the minute I spoke up, I was labelled as a gold digger, a liar, a dangerous woman, a floozy, a woman out for money, et cetera,” Carroll said. “The last thing I care about is money. The first thing I care about is knowing the truth.

“That’s why I’m giving away the $80.3 million,” she added. “I don’t care about money. I want to use it to p--- him off.”

E. Jean Carroll pushed back on claims that she had been motivated to speak up against Trump for financial gain. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Carroll won two multimillion-dollar judgments against Trump relating to her claim that the now-president sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-90s. A jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in May 2023, ordering Trump to pay Carroll $5 million, and another jury ordered him to pay another $83.3 million in another defamation case last year.

Trump denied the allegations—saying Carroll is “not my type”—and is appealing both cases.

In the epilogue of her latest memoir, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, released in June, Carroll promises to “make Trump very, very mad by giving most of the $100 million to all things he hates,” if she ever gets the money.

“If Trump despises it—women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, climate solutions, etc.—I’m gonna be giving money to it,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the CNN interview, Carroll described the moment she finally took the stand and faced Trump in court.

Trump is attempting to challenge the judgments against him in the cases brought by Carroll. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

“I could have turned around, and if I reached back, I could have grabbed Donald Trump by the hair,” she said. “That’s how close we were sitting. I could hear every snort he was making, every snarl, every click of his tongue, every moan, every groan. I could hear his arms flapping on the desk. He sounded like a walrus.

“So standing up, walking to the witness chair and turning around and looking him in the eye… I got to do what millions and millions of your viewers have always wanted to do, which is tell Donald Trump, to his face, the truth.”

Carroll has promised to use the money to fund things Donald Trump hates. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A legal spokesman for the president told CNN: “The American People are supporting President Trump in historic numbers, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll hoaxes, the defense of which the Attorney General has determined is legally required to be taken over by the Department of Justice because Carroll based her false claims on the President’s official acts, including statements from the White House.