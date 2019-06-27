CHEAT SHEET
CORROBORATION
Two Women Go Public to Say E. Jean Carroll Told Them About Alleged Trump Assault at the Time
Two women confirmed the writer E. Jean Carroll confided in them following Donald Trump’s alleged sexual assault against her in the 1990s. Carol Martin and Lisa Birnbach have gone public with their recollection of events in interviews with The New York Times. Carroll, an advice columnist, has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. Trump has denied the allegation, saying that Carroll is not his “type.” Martin, a former news anchor on WCBS-TV in New York, says she told Carroll not to talk about the alleged attack publicly when they discussed it because Trump was too powerful. Birnbach, a writer best known for The Official Preppy Handbook, says she told Carroll to tell the police. Ultimately, Carroll said she partially blamed herself for the attack and decided not to tell anyone for decades until the #MeToo movement erupted.