E. Jean Carroll, the writer who successfully sued President-elect Donald Trump and won over $88 million in damages, issued a stark warning on Wednesday after his reelection to the highest office in the land was confirmed. “I tried to tell you,” the 80-year-old writer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Carroll sued the president-elect in 2019, then again in 2022 under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, accusing Trump of sexually assaulting her decades prior in a dressing room at Manhattan department Bergdorf Goodman. Judge Lewis Kaplan found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but not rape, and awarded Carroll $5 million—but the president-elect continued to insist he never met the former columnist. Carroll amended her original defamation suit, and Kaplan added another $83.3 million to the sum Trump already owed her after another trial in January. Attorneys for the president elect have been busy appealing the judgment, arguing to a federal appeals court that some of the witnesses should not have been allowed to testify and that the notorious Access Hollywood tape should not have been admitted into evidence.
E. Jean Carroll Weighs in on Trump‘s Win: ‘I Tried to Tell You’
Carroll posted a five-word statement after the election was called for Donald Trump.
