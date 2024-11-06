E. Jean Carroll, the writer who successfully sued President-elect Donald Trump and won over $88 million in damages, issued a stark warning on Wednesday after his reelection to the highest office in the land was confirmed. “I tried to tell you,” the 80-year-old writer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Carroll sued the president-elect in 2019, then again in 2022 under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, accusing Trump of sexually assaulting her decades prior in a dressing room at Manhattan department Bergdorf Goodman. Judge Lewis Kaplan found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but not rape, and awarded Carroll $5 million —but the president-elect continued to insist he never met the former columnist. Carroll amended her original defamation suit, and Kaplan added another $83.3 million to the sum Trump already owed her after another trial in January. Attorneys for the president elect have been busy appealing the judgment , arguing to a federal appeals court that some of the witnesses should not have been allowed to testify and that the notorious Access Hollywood tape should not have been admitted into evidence.

