Judge Rules That Trump Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Can Go Ahead With Defamation Suit
A woman who alleges she was raped by President Donald Trump years ago can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against him, a New York judge has ruled. Trump had sought to delay the lawsuit from journalist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the president defamed her when he said she was “totally lying” about the alleged rape. But Verna L. Saunders, a New York Supreme Court justice, wrote that Carroll’s lawsuit could move forward without delay. Carroll’s legal team can now proceed with its aim of acquiring Trump’s DNA, which they intend to compare to genetic material on the dress Carroll says she was wearing during the incident. The legal team also wants to interview Trump under oath, according to The Washington Post. Carroll alleges Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s—a claim the president has denied. Trump’s legal team is still able to appeal Saunders’ ruling.