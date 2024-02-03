E. Jean Carroll’s Lawyer: Trump Told Me ‘See You Next Tuesday’

Roberta Kaplan, the attorney who represented E. Jean Carroll in her successful lawsuit against Donald Trump, says the ex-president used a vulgarity on her at the end of a deposition at Mar-a-Lago. According to NBC News, Kaplan said on a podcast that when Trump was done answering questions, he asked to go off the record and then said to her: “See you next Tuesday,” a nickname for an offensive word for female genitalia. Kaplan said it went right over her head, and her team had to explain it. “They tell me and I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ thank God I didn’t know because had I known, I for sure would have gotten angry. There’s no question I would have gotten angry,” she said. Kaplan also revealed that Trump did not want to take a lunch break and asked her how she would even find something to eat at Mar-a-Lago. “So I said to him, ‘Well, you know, I raised this question with your attorneys yesterday, sir, and they graciously offered to provide us with lunch.’” Trump reportedly was furious about that, tossed a pile of papers across the table and yelled at his lawyer, Alina Habba. “He was so mad at Alina,” Kaplan said.
