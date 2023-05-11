E. Jean Carroll’s Lawyers Wanted Tim Pool Listener Booted Off Trump Jury: Report
CAST OUT
Lawyers representing E. Jean Carroll wanted a man removed from the jury in her civil trial against Donald Trump after learning that he listened to podcasts from the reactionary commentator Tim Pool, according to a report. The man identified only as Juror 77 said at jury selection that he usually avoided the news but was kept informed by “mainly podcasts,” citing Pool as an example. The court transcription shows the podcast’s title was recorded incorrectly as “Temple,” but Carroll’s attorneys later discovered that the juror actually said he listened to Tim Pool. They filed a motion to have him dismissed, and in confidential questioning the juror said Pool’s show was “balanced” and claimed he could remain fair to both parties in the case. One of Carroll’s lawyers later said the juror appeared to get his news from a “really virulently extremist podcast” and said “obviously, had we known, we would have struck him if we heard him correctly.” A lawyer for Trump countered that the juror was “incredibly candid and honest.” “Juror No. 77 is not Tim Pool,” Trump’s lawyers said. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ultimately allowed the man to remain as a juror. The jury ultimately found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.