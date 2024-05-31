E. Jean Carroll’s Simple Yet Powerful Response to Hush Money Verdict
GIRL POWER
E. Jean Carroll had a short but symbolic response to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict on Thursday on all 34 felony counts related to his hush-money payments. Alongside of picture of porn star Stormy Daniels, Carroll wrote, “Justice!!” The reaction is representative of two women who have taken Trump to task over his actions–and ultimately who have been served justice in the courtroom. Trump has lost two defamation lawsuits brought by Carroll, and days ago, a Carroll attorney flagged a third could be on the way, after the former president targeted her in a Truth Social post on Monday. “We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table. And that remains true today—all options are on the table,” Kaplan said in a statement to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Daniels, meanwhile, was a key figure in his hush-money case in New York and took the stand to describe her infamous sexual encounter in a hotel room with Trump.