Eagles Invited to White House After Clash With Trump in 2018
The Eagles are finally heading to the White House. The Philadelphia football team will visit President Donald Trump on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl win. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the Eagles “enthusiastically accepted” the party invite and will be showing up en masse to celebrate. The visit comes despite Trump previously disinviting the team after their Super Bowl win in 2018 after players said they’d boycott the visit. Trump had demanded that the Eagles stand during the national anthem at games after several players kneeled, raised their fists, or walked off in Eagles Return to Super Bowl racial inequality. The team’s owner Jeffrey Lurie also reportedly criticized Trump’s orders and his “disastrous presidency” in private. The snubbed Trump announced a patriotic party in lieu of the original ceremony, adding that they would “proudly be playing the National Anthem.” Trump rooted for the Kansas City Chiefs during the Feb. 9 Super Bowl and showed up for the game. The Eagles beat the team 40-22.
